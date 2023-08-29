Slinger search warrant nets cocaine, firearms, ammo, $12K in cash

article

A search warrant on a Slinger apartment resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of cocaine, more than $12,000 in cash, seventeen firearms including a machine gun, thousands of rounds of ammunition, ballistic vests, psilocybin mushrooms, and marijuana.

Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force and Slinger Police Department conducted the search warrant on Thursday, Aug. 24. Robert Cleveland, a 37-year-old Slinger man, was already in custody at the Washington County Jail on unrelated charges at the time of the warrant.

A Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office said Cleveland has been a target of the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Unit for several months – as he was known to sell cocaine at Slinger area taverns.

Last week, Slinger Police investigators obtained actionable information that allowed drug investigators with the task force to obtain a search warrant for the residence based on probable cause that the apartment contained drugs and other contraband.

Cleveland is now charged with multiple additional felonies and misdemeanors including keeper of a drug house while armed, possession of a machine gun, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, and others. His bail was set at $100,000.