Slinger multi-vehicle crash; 1 person extricated

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Slinger on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Slinger Fire Department said they were dispatched along with Lifestar EMS to Interstate 41 near STH-60 just after 3:30 p.m. There were several patients and one required extrication from their vehicle due to vehicle damage and patient injuries.

Crews continued efforts to treat and remove the other injured party from their vehicle. Additionally, crews assessed for vehicle hazards and cleared fluid and debris from the road.

The roadway reopened around 4:30 p.m., per the SFD.

Courtesy of the Slinger Fire Department

It is currently unknown how the crash happened.

The Jackson Fire Department, Slinger Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted on the scene.

Slinger police are investigating the incident.