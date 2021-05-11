Slinger kids lose parents, fundraiser started

The Slinger community is stepping up to help four children who faced tragedy twice in just 18 months.

The Pearson kids, ranging from elementary to high school age, are now without both parents.

Sometimes, it takes a village.

"We’ll do whatever we can to help them," said Scott Stortz, Slinger village president and a friend of the family.

The Pearsons were known for their community involvement.

"You just don’t, you just can’t even put words to it," Stortz said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In October 2019, the children's mother – 38-year-old Stephanie Pearson – died from an undiagnosed heart condition. Their father – 40-year-old Craig Pearson – was left raising the four kids. In late April 2021, tragedy struck again; Craig passed away, suffering a heart attack.

"When I got the call, it’s almost like an out-of-body experience," said Stortz. "It’s hard to see kids lose one parent, but then two tragically and so close together, no rhyme or reason."

The four kids will now be raised by their aunt.

"Fortunately, they have an aunt who loves them like a mother and is going to be there for them," Stortz said.

The Pearson family

They have love and support but need finances to make sure they are OK.

"We need to build a fund, daily expenses, to pay the mortgage," Stortz said.

Stortz is helping to spread the word to ease some of the family's pain – trying to bring healing at a time when it might seem impossible.

"Keep the family in your prayers," said Stortz.

How to help

Venmo: @PearsonFamilyKids (Lydia Royer); last four digits of phone numbers are 2293

Go Fund Me: gofundme.com/f/the-pearson-family-kids

By check: Made payable to "Pearson Family Kids" and mailed to P.O. Box 287, Slinger, WI 53806 or dropped off at any Chase Bank