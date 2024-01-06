article

A station wagon went up in flames in Slinger on Saturday morning, Jan. 6.

It happened near Lovers Lane and Glacier Pass – north of State Highway 60 near the interstate – around 10:30 a.m. Photos posted on the Slinger Police Department's Facebook page showed the extent of the fire, which fully engulfed the station wagon.

Authorities said the fire started under the hood, and police initially tried to extinguish the flames with no success. Firefighters were able to quickly put it out once they arrived.

No injuries were reported. Police said the fire is not suspicious.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.