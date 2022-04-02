Slinger 4th OWI arrest; woman pulled over on I-41 in Washington County

article

A Slinger woman was arrested for operating under the influence on Wednesday, March 30. If convicted, it would be her fourth such offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped the 54-year-old woman for deviating from her lane on Interstate 41 in Washington County shortly after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The trooper detected signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests, which the woman allegedly failed – prompting her arrest.

She was taken to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and then to the Washington County Jail.