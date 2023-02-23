Slick roads, messy commute; snow showers, freezing drizzle winding down

Light snow showers and patchy freezing drizzle is winding down Thursday morning, Feb. 23 – and we should dry up by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s today but fall to the low double digits tonight.

A winter storm warning is in effect until noon for the following areas: Dodge County, Fond Du Lac County, Ozaukee County, Sheboygan County, Washington County.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Jefferson County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Racine County, Walworth County, Waukesha County.

