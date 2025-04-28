Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser's conditional release plan reviewed

The Brief Morgan Geyser is one of two people convicted in the Slender Man stabbing that took place more than a decade ago. In a decision in January, Judge Michael Bohren granted Geyser conditional release. Morgan Geyser will return to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for the next 30 days, as her case manager drafts an updated conditional release plan.



Morgan Geyser, one of two people convicted in the Slender Man stabbing that took place more than a decade ago, appeared in court on Monday, April 28. During the hearing, Geyer's conditional release plan was discussed.

Conditional release plan

What we know:

Morgan Geyser will return to the Winnebago Mental Health Institute for the next 30 days, as her case manager drafts an updated conditional release plan.

On Monday morning, prosecutors objected to the original report, noting that Geyser’s group home is located eight miles from the victim, Payton Leutner. Leutner’s mother, Stacie, told the court via Zoom that her family was "very concerned" about Geyser living in such close proximity.

Stacie Leutner said her family was not consulted when DHS officials drafted Geyser’s release plan.

Morgan Geyser

Geyser’s attorney, Donna Kuchler, stated that wherever Geyser is placed, she will have GPS monitoring. A no-contact order with the victim remains in place.

Geyser seeks release

The backstory:

In a decision in January, Judge Michael Bohren granted Geyser conditional release – saying it would not pose a significant risk to the public or Geyser, who now identifies as a transgender man.

The latest petition marked the fourth time in the past two years Geyser asked to be let out of the facility. Geyser withdrew their first two petitions. Bohren denied the third request, saying Geyser remained a risk to the public at that time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

The same three doctors who evaluated Geyser last year returned to the Waukesha County Courthouse with a different outcome in January. In 2024, two of them testified Geyser was not ready to move into a group home. But in January, they called Geyser a "bright young woman" who is no longer a danger. Doctors said Geyser no longer hears voices and has been off anti-psychotic medications for years.

Last May, a doctor diagnosed Geyser with autism spectrum disorder. Geyser was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia. Doctors said neither of those things impacted Geyser's mental health recovery.

Slender Man case

Timeline:

In 2014, Geyser and Anissa Weier were both 12 years old when they lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park after a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier egged him on. Leutner barely survived.

Geyser and Weier later told investigators they wanted to earn the right to be servants of the fictional Slender Man and that they feared he would harm their families if they didn’t carry out the attack.

Morgan Geyser in court on Thursday, Jan. 9

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was also sent to the psychiatric center. She was granted a release in 2021 to live with her father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sent to the psychiatric institute because of mental illness.