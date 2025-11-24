Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser detained by police in Illinois

The Brief Morgan Geyser, of Slender Man case infamy, escaped a Madison group home after cutting off her monitoring bracelet on Saturday. Geyser was detained late Sunday in Posen, Illinois, after police found her and a man sleeping behind a truck stop. Geyser suggested officers "just Google" her name after initially refusing to provide her true identity.



The Posen, Illinois Police Department released news information on Monday, Nov. 24 regarding the detention of Morgan Geyser.

Morgan Geyser

Geyser, the woman involved in the Slender Man stabbing case in Waukesha back in 2014, cut off her Department of Corrections monitoring bracelet and left a Madison group home Saturday night, Nov. 22. Geyser was taken back into custody late Sunday.

Posen is about 25-30 miles south of Chicago.

Detained in Posen, IL

What we know:

On Sunday evening, Posen officers were dispatched to the Thornton’s Truck Stop on Western Avenue for a report of a male and female loitering behind the building.

A post on the Posen Police Department Facebook page says, "When officers arrived, they located both subjects sleeping on the sidewalk. The female repeatedly refused to provide her real name and initially gave a false one. After continued attempts to identify her, she finally stated that she didn’t want to tell officers who she was because she had "done something really bad," and suggested that officers could "just Google" her name."

Once Geyser provided her identity to officers, they "confirmed she was Morgan Geyser, who was wanted out of Wisconsin for escape after walking away from a group home where she had been placed."

Officials said the male subject with Geyser was also taken into custody. Both individuals were safely detained without incident by Posen officers.

Left Madison group home

The backstory:

The Madison Police Department was notified of Geyser's disappearance on Sunday morning and immediately sent out the alert.

Madison police released a detailed timeline showing when state officials and group home staff first realized she had removed her GPS monitor and left the facility.

According to the Madison Police Department, Geyser was last seen at her group home around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. About an hour later, at 9:30 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Corrections received an alert that her GPS monitoring bracelet was malfunctioning.

DOC contacted the group home at 11:30 p.m., and five minutes later staff confirmed Geyser was not there and had taken off the bracelet. Around midnight, DOC issued an apprehension request – but Madison police say that request was never relayed to them.

It wasn’t until 7:46 a.m. Sunday that someone from the group home called 911 to report Geyser as a missing person. Madison police were assigned to the call 12 minutes later and responded to Kroncke Drive, marking the first time the department learned she was gone.

Morgan Geyser

