Slender Man stabbing: Morgan Geyser evaluation ordered again

The Brief A woman who stabbed her classmate to please Slender Man more than a decade ago was back in court on Friday. Morgan Geyser is seeking her release from a state psychiatric hospital. The court ordered the same doctors to perform another evaluation of Geyser.



A Wisconsin woman who stabbed her classmate to please the fictional horror character Slender Man more than a decade ago was back in court on Friday, Nov. 1.

Court records show the state wants the same doctors to perform another evaluation of 22-year-old Morgan Geyser, who is again seeking her release from a state psychiatric hospital. The latest petition marks the fourth time in the past two years she has asked to be let out of the facility.

Geyser withdrew her first petition two months after filing it in 2022. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Michael Bohren denied her second request this past April, saying she remains a risk to the public.

In 2014, Geyser and Anissa Weier were both 12 years old when they lured Payton Leutner to a Waukesha park after a sleepover. Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier egged her on. Leutner barely survived.

Waukesha County Courthouse

The girls later told investigators they wanted to earn the right to be servants of the fictional Slender Man and that they feared he would harm their families if they didn’t carry out the attack.

Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide and was sent to the psychiatric institute because of mental illness. Weier pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree intentional homicide and was also sent to the psychiatric center. She was granted a release in 2021 to live with her father and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor.