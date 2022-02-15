Sizzling hot: French fry perfume sells out in hours

article

Everybody loves the smell of French fries, and now you can wear it as a perfume.

The Idaho Potato Commission cooked up a line of perfume with the fast-food side in mind.

According to the commission, the product came to life after a Pollfish survey revealed 90 percent of Americans cannot resist the smell of fries.

The limited-edition fragrance -- dubbed ‘Frites' -- was sold through the commission's website for $1.89 per bottle before selling out in just a few hours.

Advertisement

Not unlike French fries in some stores, there is no word on when the product will be restocked.

