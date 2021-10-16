Size-inclusive women's boutique opens in Sheboygan

A new size-inclusive women's boutique is having its grand opening in downtown Sheboygan this weekend.

Owners of Six Turtles Boutique, Lauren and Mike Ries join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Six Turtles Boutique (website)

Six Turtles Boutique, a size-inclusive women's boutique, opens in downtown Sheboygan, offers sizes small through 3X and accessories, home goods, gourmet food, and other small gifts. The brick-and-mortar store, owned and operated by Lauren and Mike Ries, is an extension of their online boutique Shop Lauren and Mike that was established in 2016. The six "turtles" in the Reis family are parents Mike and Lauren and their four boys Oliver, Oscar, Olsen, and Otis. A grand opening celebration is planned for Friday and Saturday, October 15 and 16. The first 25 people each day will receive a free gift worth $50 (no purchase necessary) and in-store specials will be available.