Sixth-grader builds Lego replica of teacher for appreciation week

11-year-old Landen certainly gets an A-plus for effort after recently building a Lego replica of his teacher.

The sixth-grader spent four months and up to an estimated 10,000 Lego bricks to build the gift, according to his mother, Rachel.

Landen then unveiled the display in Collin Seastrand’s class at Meadow Elementary School in Lehi, Utah last month for the school’s Teacher Appreciation Week, Rachel added.

"Landen chose a Lego replica because his passion is Legos, and he felt it would be a good way to uniquely show how much Mr. Seastrand means to him," Rachel told FOX Television Stations. "Landen says Mr. Seastrand is kind, compassionate, and has helped him personally through difficult times."

Rachel said her son downloaded his teacher’s picture from Google Classroom, uploaded it to an app for pixel arts, and then ordered the individual pieces from Lego. He also used some of his own Lego blocks.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Landen posing with his teacher Collin Seastrand and his Lego replica.

The replica is of Seastrand’s face in a three-dimensional form.

"He always shows he cares about each individual student, and he’s very compassionate," Landen said. "He’s made a big difference in my life and I’ll never forget him."

Rachel said Seastrand told her it "was one of the coolest things anyone's ever done for me."

"Thanks to Mr. Seastrand for creating a classroom environment where students can excel," the Alpine School District posted on Facebook.

"I think so many people are touched by this story because we all have had a teacher who’s changed our lives," Rachel added. ‘We can all relate to the sentiment of connecting with a teacher who made such a huge difference."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.







