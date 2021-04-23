Six Flags Great America will kick off 2021 season April 24

article

Six Flags Great America kicks off the 2021 season this weekend! Opening Day is Saturday, April 24.

In accordance with state reopening guidelines for theme parks, Six Flags will operate at reduced attendance levels. The park will employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to allow for social distancing.

All members, season pass holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Guests who need single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process.

Six Flags Great America has implemented a number of health and safety measures including:

Contactless IR thermal imaging to screen temperatures of guests and employees;

Advanced security screenings to enable touchless bag checks;

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit/work day;

Masks will be available for purchase at the front gate for any guest without one;

Masks will be required while experiencing a ride or attraction;

Easy to identify distance markers will be added to all park entry, ride, restroom, retail locations, and dining queue lines; and

Dining areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties.