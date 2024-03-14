Six Flags hiring; $18/hr starting pay for select positions

article

Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago need to hire more than 3,000 seasonal employees for the 2024 season, with positions starting at $14.00/hr and select positions at $18.00/hr.

They're looking to hire enthusiastic and dedicated people to work as ride operators, lifeguards, food & beverage team members, and more.

Those who are interested are encouraged to attend any of the onsite in-person hiring options this spring.

On-Site Hiring Events

Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Events will take place at the human resources center at 542 N Route 21, Gurnee, IL 60031.

Six Flags Great America team members

Interested applicants should bring their social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age -OR- a school ID & birth certificate.

In addition to the in-person hiring events, all candidates are encouraged to visit the Six Flags website to apply, or text "FUN" to 224-335-9600.

Employee Benefits/Need to Know Information

Positions starting at $14.00/hr with select positions at $18.00/hr.

Flexible schedules in a fun working environment.

Free park admission for you and a friend, and free tickets for family and friends.

Exclusive employee events and ride nights.

Opportunity to make a difference for guests while gaining a unique hands-on experience.

Six Flags Great America team member

Six Flags Great America opens for the season on Saturday, April 20, 2024.