Six Flags hiring; $18/hr starting pay for select positions
GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Chicago need to hire more than 3,000 seasonal employees for the 2024 season, with positions starting at $14.00/hr and select positions at $18.00/hr.
They're looking to hire enthusiastic and dedicated people to work as ride operators, lifeguards, food & beverage team members, and more.
Those who are interested are encouraged to attend any of the onsite in-person hiring options this spring.
On-Site Hiring Events
- Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Saturday, April 6 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Events will take place at the human resources center at 542 N Route 21, Gurnee, IL 60031.
Six Flags Great America team members
Interested applicants should bring their social security card and a current photo ID with proof of age -OR- a school ID & birth certificate.
In addition to the in-person hiring events, all candidates are encouraged to visit the Six Flags website to apply, or text "FUN" to 224-335-9600.
Employee Benefits/Need to Know Information
- Positions starting at $14.00/hr with select positions at $18.00/hr.
- Flexible schedules in a fun working environment.
- Free park admission for you and a friend, and free tickets for family and friends.
- Exclusive employee events and ride nights.
- Opportunity to make a difference for guests while gaining a unique hands-on experience.
Six Flags Great America team member
Six Flags Great America opens for the season on Saturday, April 20, 2024.