Six Flags Great America; 2024 season begins Saturday, April 20

article

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois is ready to welcome thrill seekers of all ages for the 2024 season when its gates open on Saturday, April 20.

A news release says this year, "Six Flags Great America is introducing a wide variety of new, innovative experiences" including:

Sky Striker, a massive 17-story pendulum thrill attraction, debuting later this spring

Windy City Sports Bar & Grill, a newly-reimagined dining concept in Southwest Territory

Great Summer Nights, an all-new event showcasing live music, an immersive nightly parade, and fireworks

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Six Flags Great America opens on April 20 on weekends and select days, with daily operation beginning May 21.

You are invited to visit sixflags.com/greatamerica for a complete list of operating hours and more information about tickets, rides, shows and special events.