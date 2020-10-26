Sip on something spooky? Frightening fun cocktail ideas

This Halloween why not sip on something spooky? Chef Alisa Malavenda joins FOX6 WakeUp with some frightening fun cocktail ideas.

The Raven Killer Cocktail

Dark and decadent with a hint of black fig.

Nothing says Halloween like a jet-black cocktail.

½ oz Black Vodka

½ oz fig vodka or Feigling Fig Liqueur

1.5 oz crème de cassis

½ oz dry vermouth

Fig garnish

Fill the cocktails shaker full of ice, add all the ingredients, Shake well and strain into a martini glass - garnish with a half of fig

Homemade Fig Vodka

1 qt vodka

1 dried Black Mission figs, quartered

Fresh figs can be substituted when you can find them, but you will need about 1 pound

You can also add fennel or a vanilla bean

In an airtight container, combine the vodka and dried figs; cover and refrigerate for a week. Shake the container each day. Strain the infused vodka through a very fine strainer into a pitcher.

Bloody ' Mummy' with body part garnishes

For each cocktail

Vodka ( I use about 1.5-2oz per drink)

Your favorite Bloody Mary Mix ( about 4-5 oz per drink either homemade or store bought)

String cheese

Mix together vodka and bloody mummy mix and set aside.

Pull the string cheese apart in thin strips and carefully line each glass. Pressing into the glass Carefully add the ice in the glass trying not to upset the cheese

Gently pour mixed vodka/bloody Mary mix into the glasses

Garnish with 'body parts':

Mozzarella eye balls

Mummy Sausage fingers

Artichoke 'hearts'

Bleeding pickled beet 'hearts'

Pickled brussel sprout 'brains'

Asparagus fingers

Pickled purple cauliflower

Eye ball deviled eggs

Devilishly Delicious Hellish Martini

2 red jalapeno peppers or mini red sweets if you don`t like spicy

2 oz tequila

1 oz mango puree

½ oz fresh squeezed lime juice

½ oz agave nectar

Cut 1 slice of pepper of the stem end of the pepper and add to a cocktail shaker full of ice

make a slit in the 2 peppers and set aside.

Add the tequila, mango puree, lime juice and agave nectar to the shaker and shake well. Rim the martini glass with sugar and add the 'horns 'pour cocktail from shaker and serve.

Place all ingredients into a shaker over ice, shake, and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with mint leaves and top off the drink with ground cinnamon, set cinnamon on fire if desired.

Pumpkin Sangria

2 small honey crisp apples, thinly sliced

1 orange, thinly sliced

1/2 t salt

1/2 t ginger powder

1 t whole cloves

3 cinnamon sticks

2 T pumpkin butter or puree

1 cup apple or pumpkin flavored bourbon or vodka

2 cups apple cider

1 bottle of white or rosé wine

Add all ingredients into a tall large pitcher. Stir to combine and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. It just gets better the longer it sits. Add ice cubes into glasses and pour through a strainer Garnish with the apple slices

Homemade Pumpkin Vodka or Bourbon

1 large bottle vodka or Bourbon

4 cups of raw pumpkin slices from a pumpkin pie pumpkin - skin on

2 vanilla beans

1 whole nutmeg

4 whole cloves

1 t cardamom pods

¼ cup candied ginger

2 whole cinnamon sticks

1 cup simple syrup

In a clean glass jar combine vodka, pumpkin meat and spices. Let sit at room temperature for 2 weeks. Make simple syrup. Add cooled simple syrup to vodka mixture and stir -At this point you could strain and drink, but I prefer to wait another two weeks for it to get really spicy.

Stir once a week for all four weeks. Strain into empty clean bottles.

Bloody Eye Ball Jello Shooter

1/2 cups vodka

1/2 cups white cranberry juice

2 ½ Packages of Knox unflavored gelatin

cherry juice or grenadine

1 can lychee

Luxardo cherries or blueberries

1 lychee per shot glass

1 cherry or blueberry per shot glass

Make eye balls, drain lychee nuts and reserve juice. Place a cherry or blueberry in each lychee. Drip or use a pipette filled with grenadine or cherry juice to make blood shot eyes.

Pour the reserved lychee syrup and the cranberry juice in a sauce pan. Sprinkle the gelatin packets and let 'bloom ' for about 2-3 min'.

Heat gently and stir constantly until the gelatin is dissolved completely.

Remove from heat and add vodka , mix well. Add one or two `eye balls in a shot glass depending on size. Pour gelatin over eye ball ( don`t pour to the top and chill in the fridge over night.

To make this for kids, just add ginger ale in place of the vodka - you can also use gummy eye balls.