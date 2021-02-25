Expand / Collapse search

Since 1921 Wells Brothers has been preparing Italian dishes

Brian is in Racine learning more about the family and the food that’s kept them around for 100 years.

Some of the best Italian food in Racine can be found at a place that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary. Brian is at Wells Brothers where the recipes are as authentic today as they were when the restaurant first opened back in 1921.

About Wells Brothers (website)

In  1921, James and Dominic Wells opened Wells Brothers Restaurant on the corner of 22nd and Mead in Racine. James operated the restaurant until his death in 1944 and then sons Tony and Guy took over the restaurant until 1999. During that period, the restaurant enjoyed many good times but also weathered some hardships. In 1967, two fires completely destroyed the inside of the restaurant. The brothers rebuilt to its’ present appearance. Continuing in the family-owned tradition, in 1999 third generation owners Bill Rivers and Paula Wells Huck took over until 2016. Bill now runs the business with the help of his daughters who will be the fourth generation to carry on the business.

