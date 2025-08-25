Expand / Collapse search

Simple recipes using bananas; National Banana Lover's Day

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  August 25, 2025 11:27am CDT
Real Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Leah Kostos, Community Nutrition Educator at Hunger Task Force, shares three simple recipes using bananas.

Simple recipes using bananas; National Banana Lover's Day

Simple recipes using bananas; National Banana Lover's Day

Leah Kostos, Community Nutrition Educator at Hunger Task Force, shares three simple recipes using bananas.



Banana and Dates Bread
Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup of olive oil
  • 1⅓ cups mashed ripe banana about 3-4 bananas
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon allspice
  • 1 cup dried chopped pitted dates
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons of water

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In a large bowl, beat together the oil and sugar.
  • Add the egg and mix well.
  • In a medium sized bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  • In another bowl, combine the bananas, water and vanilla extract.
  • Add banana mixture to the oil and sugar mixture alternately with the flour mixture, combining well after each addition.
  • Stir in dates and nuts (if desired).
  • Turn mixture into a greased and floured 9" x 5" loaf pan.
  • Bake for 50-55 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.
  • Cool for 10 minutes then remove from pan and let cool on wire rack before slicing.

Banana Pancakes

Ingredients:

  • 1 ripe banana
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 cup of oats
  • pinch of salt
  • pinch of cinnamon
  • Optional: 100% pure maple syrup, honey, nuts, nut butter or fruit for topping

Instructions:

  1. Mash the banana with a fork. Whisk in the eggs, oats, salt and cinnamon until smooth.
  2. Place a non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Spray the pan with avocado or olive oil non-stick spray. Add about ¼ cup of batter per pancake to the pan. Cook on one side for about 2 minutes, and the other side for about 30 seconds.
  3. Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy!

Banana Chips

Ingredients:

Plain:

  • 2 bananas
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 tablespoons water
  • Kosher salt

Savory

  • 2 bananas
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 tablespoons water
  • Paprika and/or chili powder

Sweet

  • 2 bananas
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 4 tablespoons water
  • Cinnamon powder

Instructions (before)

  • Preheat the oven to 250F. Line a large sheet with parchment paper.
  • In a small bowl, combine 4 parts (4 tablespoons) water with 1 part (1 tablespoon) lemon juice.
  • Slice bananas very thin, about ⅛″ thick coins, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with kosher salt.
  • Bake at 250F for about 1 ½ to 2 hours or until they are crispy, making sure to flip them over halfway through.
  • Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool (the longer they cool the crispier they become).
  • Use overripe bananas and sprinkle with cinnamon after brushing with the lemon water. Follow the baking directions above.

Instructions (after)

  • Preheat the oven to 250F. Line a large sheet with parchment paper.
  • Slice bananas very thin, about ⅛″ thick coins, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with kosher salt.
  • In a small bowl, combine 4 parts (4 tablespoons) water with 1 part (1 tablespoon) lemon juice.
  • To create plain banana chips, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with kosher salt.
  • To create savory banana chips, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with paprika and chili powder.
  • To create sweet banana chips, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with cinnamon.
Real MilwaukeeFood