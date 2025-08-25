Simple recipes using bananas; National Banana Lover's Day
MILWAUKEE - Leah Kostos, Community Nutrition Educator at Hunger Task Force, shares three simple recipes using bananas.
Banana and Dates Bread
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup of olive oil
- 1⅓ cups mashed ripe banana about 3-4 bananas
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon allspice
- 1 cup dried chopped pitted dates
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons of water
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a large bowl, beat together the oil and sugar.
- Add the egg and mix well.
- In a medium sized bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
- In another bowl, combine the bananas, water and vanilla extract.
- Add banana mixture to the oil and sugar mixture alternately with the flour mixture, combining well after each addition.
- Stir in dates and nuts (if desired).
- Turn mixture into a greased and floured 9" x 5" loaf pan.
- Bake for 50-55 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.
- Cool for 10 minutes then remove from pan and let cool on wire rack before slicing.
Banana Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 1 ripe banana
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 cup of oats
- pinch of salt
- pinch of cinnamon
- Optional: 100% pure maple syrup, honey, nuts, nut butter or fruit for topping
Instructions:
- Mash the banana with a fork. Whisk in the eggs, oats, salt and cinnamon until smooth.
- Place a non-stick pan over medium-low heat. Spray the pan with avocado or olive oil non-stick spray. Add about ¼ cup of batter per pancake to the pan. Cook on one side for about 2 minutes, and the other side for about 30 seconds.
- Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Banana Chips
Ingredients:
Plain:
- 2 bananas
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 4 tablespoons water
- Kosher salt
Savory
- 2 bananas
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 4 tablespoons water
- Paprika and/or chili powder
Sweet
- 2 bananas
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 4 tablespoons water
- Cinnamon powder
Instructions (after)
- In a small bowl, combine 4 parts (4 tablespoons) water with 1 part (1 tablespoon) lemon juice.
- To create plain banana chips, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with kosher salt.
- To create savory banana chips, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with paprika and chili powder.
- To create sweet banana chips, brush with lemon juice and water mixture. Sprinkle with cinnamon.