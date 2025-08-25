Simple recipes using bananas; National Banana Lover's Day

Leah Kostos, Community Nutrition Educator at Hunger Task Force, shares three simple recipes using bananas.





Banana and Dates Bread

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, beat together the oil and sugar.

Add the egg and mix well.

In a medium sized bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In another bowl, combine the bananas, water and vanilla extract.

Add banana mixture to the oil and sugar mixture alternately with the flour mixture, combining well after each addition.

Stir in dates and nuts (if desired).

Turn mixture into a greased and floured 9" x 5" loaf pan.

Bake for 50-55 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.