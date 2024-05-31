Silver Alert: Wisconsin woman missing, has 'worsening dementia'

article

A statewide Silver Alert was issued for 79-year-old Kathy Orgeman of Ashwaubenon on Friday night, May 31.

Orgeman is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. Her car was last seen in De Pere around 8:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police said Oregeman has progressively worsening dementia and likely does not know how to get home. She left home driving a gray 2016 Chevrolet Malibu sedan with Wisconsin license plates: AVR-9004.

Anyone with information on Orgeman's whereabouts is asked to call Ashwaubenon Public Safety at 920-492-2995.