Silver Alert canceled, Wisconsin man found safe

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Dennis Cherry of Madison has been canceled. He has been found safe.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 71-year-old Dennis Cherry of Madison – last seen Tuesday morning, Nov. 21 around 11 a.m. He may be headed for Chicago.

Cherry is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 194 pounds with brown eyes and black, graying hair. Police said he walks with a limp and sometimes keeps an arm up while he walks due to a previous stroke. He has a scar on his forehead and is missing a pinky finger. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a gray UW-Madison baseball cap.

Cherry is a veteran who suffers from dementia. Police said he left his home on Waunona Woods Court. He previously lived in Chicago and may be on a bus or looking for a bus to Chicago.

Anyone with information on Cherry's whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.