Missing Wales woman found safe; located at bottom of embankment

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning, March 29 for Susan Turniske, 67, of Wales. This, after she went missing Tuesday night, March 28 in the parking lot of Pick 'n Save on Wales Road.

According to officials, while her husband was inside shopping at Pick 'n Save, Turniske stayed in the vehicle. When the husband returned to the vehicle, he noticed his wife was gone.

Multiple fire departments and surrounding law enforcement agencies searched the area – and a Silver Alert was issued. Around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, Turniski was found safe off the Glacial Drumin Trail at the bottom of a steep embankment. She was taken to hospital for weather exposure.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office was provided with resources from the City of Waukesha Police Department, Lake Country Fire Department, Merton Community Fire Department, Western Lakes Fire District, New Berlin Police Department, Muskego Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.