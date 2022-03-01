Silver Alert: Shawano man missing, mentioned traveling to Milwaukee

article

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for 73-year-old Ray Danielson of Shawano – last seen around 4 p.m. that day. He mentioned traveling to Milwaukee, police said.

Danielson is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He is balding and has a forehead scar.

Police said he left his home in a blue 2013 Dodge Caravan with license plates 413-BXP. He was said to be heading to a friend's house in the area, but also mentioned traveling to Milwaukee for unknown reasons.

2013 blue Dodge Caravan

Anyone with information regarding Danielson's whereabouts is asked to call the Shawano County Sheriff's Office at 715-526-3111.

