Silver Alert: Wisconsin man missing, believed to have dementia

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for missing 78-year-old Allen Yingling.

Yingling is missing from the town of Center in Outagamie County. He was last seen around 6:20 p.m. near Ripon.

Police said Yingling is hard of hearing and is believed to have dementia and left home to run errands around 6 a.m. He drives a dark green 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Wisconsin plates: 882387.

Yingling is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Yingling's whereabouts is asked to call the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office at 920-832- 5000.