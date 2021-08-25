Silver Alert: Oak Creek woman last seen leaving facility

article

A Milwaukee County Silver Alert was issued Wednesday, Aug. 25 for 84-year-old Bonnie High.

Authorities said she was last seen walking away from an Oak Creek facility with her gray walker near Willow Drive around 9 a.m. that morning. She was last seen wearing a head covering, tan/brown zip-up jacket, sky blue short-sleeved shirt with flowers, navy blue capri sweat pants, white socks and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.

