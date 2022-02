article

A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Dessart, 79, of Racine. He was last seen around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at his residence on Roosevelt Avenue.

He left in his 2004 Black Honda CRV-EX towards an unknown destination.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.