Silver Alert issued for missing Oconomowoc man

article

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Oconomowoc man on Monday, Sept. 9.

89-year-old George D. Simos was last seen at 11:15 a.m. at his residence in Oconomowoc on Monday. He went to meet someone in Nashotah, but did not meet the person and never returned home like he was supposed to.

He is driving a 2021 black Kia K5 with Wisconsin plates AXE7651.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A camera located the vehicle northbound on US Highway 12 in Prairie du Sac in Sauk County at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Via Oconomowoc PD

He was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, light blue short-sleeve shirt, black Oconomowoc Golf Club vest over the shirt, dark blue shorts, black Skechers tennis shoes and black ankle-length socks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Simos is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4403.