Silver Alert: Missing Milwaukee woman, last seen on Hopkins

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 65-year-old Mary Jane Vossekuil of Milwaukee – last seen the morning of May 20.

Vossekuil is described as 5'6" tall, 103 pounds, white with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on Hopkins Street around 6 a.m. She is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

