Silver Alert: Missing Manitowoc man spotted in Greenfield area

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 5:35AM
Roger Trepasso

MANITOWOC, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Roger Trepasso of Manitowoc. 

Trepasso left home in Manitowoc at around 4:30 p.m. on April 12 and has not returned home.  He usually does not take the highway, but recent information indicates he was in the Greenfield area around 1:30 a.m. on April 13. 

He is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown flannel shirt, green jacket, and black tennis shoes.

He is driving a 2019 red Ford EcoSport with Wisconsin license plate AEW4714

