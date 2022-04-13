Silver Alert: Missing Manitowoc man spotted in Greenfield area

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Roger Trepasso of Manitowoc.

Trepasso left home in Manitowoc at around 4:30 p.m. on April 12 and has not returned home. He usually does not take the highway, but recent information indicates he was in the Greenfield area around 1:30 a.m. on April 13.

He is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and short gray hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown flannel shirt, green jacket, and black tennis shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

He is driving a 2019 red Ford EcoSport with Wisconsin license plate AEW4714.