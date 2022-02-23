Silver Alert: Missing Iron County man last seen Tuesday

article

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for missing 71-year-old Roman Gonshorowski – last seen Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Roman Gonshorowski was last seen leaving his residence in Iron County around 8:30 p.m. Police said it is "extremely uncommon" for him to be away from home at night. According to the Silver Alert, he is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Gonshorowski is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a tan winter jacket. He drives a silver 2016 Jeep Compass with license plates AEA-8490.

Silver 2016 Jeep Compass

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hurley Police Department at 715-561-3544.

