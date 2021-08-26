Silver Alert: Greenfield missing woman

article

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon, Aug. 26 for missing 64-year-old Tirza Medina. She was last seen in a vehicle at Aurora Urgent Care near 68th and Edgerton in Greenfield.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.

Authorities said Medina left an idling vehicle at the urgent care's parking lot on foot between roughly 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. She does not have a phone, wallet or money and likes to hang around gas stations and strip malls.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News