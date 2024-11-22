Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Missing 83-year-old Grafton man; last seen in Beloit

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 22, 2024 6:31am CST
Richard Wohlers

    • A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old Grafton man.
    • Richard left his residence between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. in his vehicle. He was last seen in the City of Beloit.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Ozaukee County Sheriffs Office at 262-284-7172.

GRAFTON, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Richard Wohlers of Grafton. 

Richard left his residence between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. in his vehicle. He was last seen in the City of Beloit around 5:20 p.m. and has no ties to that area.

Richard is driving a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis with Wisconsin license plate 987RVJ.

He is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, 250 pounds, with blue eyes, and white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red puffy vest and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ozaukee County Sheriffs Office at 262-284-7172.

