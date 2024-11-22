Silver Alert: Missing 83-year-old Grafton man; last seen in Beloit
GRAFTON, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Richard Wohlers of Grafton.
Richard left his residence between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. in his vehicle. He was last seen in the City of Beloit around 5:20 p.m. and has no ties to that area.
Richard is driving a 2009 Mercury Grand Marquis with Wisconsin license plate 987RVJ.
He is described as a male, white, 5'11" tall, 250 pounds, with blue eyes, and white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red puffy vest and a blue jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ozaukee County Sheriffs Office at 262-284-7172.