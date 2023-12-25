Silver Alert canceled, Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Gladys Warford has been canceled. She was found safe Monday, Dec. 25.

The original missing person notice is available below.

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Gladys Warford was last seen near 58th and Hampton in Milwaukee. Officials say she was last seen wearing a Packers or Bucks hat, a brown sweater with a green vest and brown peanut foam slippers. Warford left the location operating a 2020 turquoise blue Jeep Renegade with Wisconsin license AJR-6956.

Warford is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Criminal Investigation Division from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7302 or Sensitive Crimes Division from 8A-12A at 414-935-7405.