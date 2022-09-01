Silver Alert canceled: Milwaukee man found safe

article

UPDATE: A Silver Alert for Dennis Pastorius was canceled Thursday, Sept. 1. He has been found safe.

A Silver Alert was issued Thursday, Sept. 1 for 75-year-old Dennis Pastorius of Milwaukee.

Pastorius was last seen near 22nd and Atkinson on the city's north side around 1 a.m. He has dementia, police said. He is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes, a beard and long white hair on both sides.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7405.