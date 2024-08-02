Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 62nd and Thurston
article
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old Jerome Wicks from Milwaukee.
He was last seen on Aug. 1 near 62nd and Thurston. Officials say he walked away from his residence.
Wicks is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, 160 pounds, and bald. He was last seen wearing a white, and other unknown color, long sleeve button-up shirt with brown vertical stripes, khaki slacks, and either white Nike tennis shoes or white and gray Nike Jordan tennis shoes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7242.