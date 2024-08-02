Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing; last seen near 62nd and Thurston

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 2, 2024 5:38am CDT
Jerome Wicks 

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old Jerome Wicks from Milwaukee.

He was last seen on Aug. 1 near 62nd and Thurston. Officials say he walked away from his residence. 

Wicks is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, 160 pounds, and bald. He was last seen wearing a white, and other unknown color, long sleeve button-up shirt with brown vertical stripes, khaki slacks, and either white Nike tennis shoes or white and gray Nike Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7242.