Silver Alert, Milwaukee man missing

A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for missing 62-year-old David Nelson of Milwaukee. He was last seen around 5 a.m. at a family member's home near 55th and Silver Spring.

Nelson is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with a bald head and full, gray beard. He was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Nelson's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

