Silver Alert for Milwaukee man last seen near 29th and Carmen

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old Milwaukee man last seen near 29th and Carmen around 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 15.

Davis Witty left his residence to run errands in the area and has not returned home.

Davis is described as a white male, 5'10", 150 pounds with blue eyes, gray flat top hair and a goatee. He was last seen in gray pants and a brown flannel jacket.

He was driving a blue 2017 Dodge Journey with Wisconsin plates - 223SYS.,

2017 Dodge Journey

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7401.