Silver Alert: Mequon man missing, last seen leaving hospital

A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Friday for missing 87-year-old Thomas Wollersheim of Mequon, last seen that morning at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee.

Wollersheim is described as 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds with gray hair, balding on top, with gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and has a gold wedding ring. Police said he has bad knees that cause a slight limp.

Wollersheim visited the hospital to drop off a family member around 9 a.m. and was due to return to pick up that person around 12:30 p.m. but never came back. He drives a gold 2002 Nissan Maxima with Wisconsin license plates: 150-PVX.

Anyone with information on Wollersheim's whereabouts is asked to call the Mequon Police Department at 262-242-3500.