Statewide Silver Alert; Manitowoc woman last seen Wednesday

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 82-year-old Susan Dewane of Manitowoc, last seen Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28.

Dewane is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 145 pounds with blue eyes and gray, balding hair. She was last seen near Broadway Street and Harvest Circle leaving her home around 2:30 p.m. in her red 2010 Ford Focus, Wisconsin plates 510-VAW. She does not have a cellphone with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office at 920-683-4201.