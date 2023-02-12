Silver Alert: Man 68, missing from Milwaukee

article

A Silver Alert was issued for Felipe Benavides-Herrera, 68, missing from Milwaukee, last seen 30th and National Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Authorities said he is believed to be on foot.

He's described as white, standing 5'10" tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Cubs baseball hat, black Under Armour sweatshirt with white lettering, gray pants and black Croc shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.