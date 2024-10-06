Silver Alert canceled for missing Manitowoc man; returned home safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Joginder Singh returned home safely.

Read the original report:

A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 71-year-old man on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Manitowoc Police Department said Joginder Singh was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 8:30 p.m. He was last seen at a Shell gas station on S 41st St. in Manitowoc.

Police said Singh left on a bus, possibly headed to an unknown address in Milwaukee.

Singh is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has partially short gray hair with a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a beige dress shirt, dark gray pants, black and white Nike Air Max shoes and a brown hat.

Police said he also walks with a limp.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6500.