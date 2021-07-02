Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert issued for Brookfield man

FOX6 News Milwaukee
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help locating a 75-year-old man who walked away from a memory care facility on Calhoun Road around 12:20 p.m. Friday. 

Ronald Karow is described as a white male, 5'10", 170 pounds, blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. 

He is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Ronald is a former truck driver and has an interest in semi-trucks.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.