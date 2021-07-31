Silver Alert issued for 65-year-old woman

Shawano County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing 65-year-old woman believed to have some cognitive impairment or dementia.

Debra Graf

Debra Graf was last seen at home in Pulaski around 8:45 p.m on July 30. It's unknown where she may have gone. She is believed to be on foot as her vehicle was left at home.

Debra is described as a white female, 5'1" and 176 pounds. She has green eyes and platinum blonde hair. She was last seen in brown pants and a multi-colored shirt.

If you have any idea about her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Shawano Sheriff's Department 715-526-3111.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android