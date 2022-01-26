Silver Alert: Illinois man, 78, last seen in Kenosha

article

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for missing a 78-year-old Elk Grove, Illinois man who was last seen in Kenosha around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The missing man is identified as Alfredo Lara. He is described as a male, Hispanic, about 5'10" tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and clean-shaven.

Officials say Lara was last seen wearing a blue bomber-style jacket, red sweatshirt, jeans, and black shoes. He is driving a blue 2015 Ford Escape (similar to picture) with Illinois license A524544.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elk Grove Village Police Department (IL) at 847-357-4100 – or call 911.