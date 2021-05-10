Silver Alert: Green Bay man missing since Monday morning, May 10

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old Green Bay man last seen on Monday morning, May 10.

Officials say James Wunder leaves for work and boards the Green Bay Metro Bus at approximately 6:57 a.m. daily. But on Monday, Wunder never arrived at work.

Wunder typically returns to a group home on Edgewood Drive via the city bus at approximately 1 p.m. But he has not returned. Officials say in the past, he has been located in wooded areas after making a "camp."

Wunder is described as a male, white, 5'7" tall, 140 pounds, with blue eyes, short white hair, and a short white beard. He was last seen wearing a black North Face "bubble" jacket and blue jeans.

If you have information that could help authorities locate Wunder, you are urged to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3200.