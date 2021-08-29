Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert for woman in Green County

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 65-year-old Janet Pulvermacher – last seen at the Edelweiss Golf Course in New Glarus on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29.

The alert indicates Pulvermacher walked off from family and friends while golfing around 1 p.m. – and was thought to be acting unusual. Officials say she may hide if someone attempts to approach her.

Pulvermacher is described as a female, white, 5'6" tall, weighing 155 pounds, with long, blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top and pink shorts – no shoes.

If you have information that could help locate Pulvermacher, you are urged to contact the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.

