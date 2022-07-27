Silver Alert for Oak Creek woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for Mary Vossekuil, 67, from Oak Creek.

She left her assisted living facility around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 to go to a doctor's appointment at St Francis Hospital. She did not return and texted a fellow resident at 9:07 p.m. that she was lost.

Mary is described as a female, white, 5'07" tall, 100 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

A photo of Mary Vossekuil is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Creek Police Department at 414-762-8200.