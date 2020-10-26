Silver Alert for New Berlin man last seen in Franklin

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a New Berlin man last seen in Franklin Sunday evening, Oct. 25.

Edward Matarrese, 86, has not been seen or heard from since 7 p.m. Sunday when he visited his son's house in Frankiln.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, red windbreaker jacket, jeans and tennis shoes. He drives a silver 2002 Buick Century with Wisconsin plate number 63485M.

He's described as white, standing 5'11" tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, balding on top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Berlin police.

