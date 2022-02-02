Silver Alert for missing Glendale woman

article

A Silver Alert was issued late Wednesday, Feb. 2 for a missing Glendale woman.

Sammie Harris, 70, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Custer Avenue near Green Bay Avenue.

According to police, she left on foot in an unknown direction. She does not own a vehicle or cellphone. She suffers from dementia, but police said she is very social and outgoing.

She's described as Black, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She's 5'5" tall and weighs 189 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black thigh-length coat, a yellow blouse, black pants and gray boots, black and gold glasses and a purple lanyard with a Green Bay Packers key.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police at 414-228-1753.