article

A Silver Alert has been caneled for Catherine Saldana, 70, from Kenosha. She had been found safe.

There was concern after she was last seen around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the area of 24th Avenue and 35th Street.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5238.