Silver Alert for Brookfield man

A Silver Alert was issued for an 89-year-old man missing from Brookfield.

Herbert Schmiedel was last seen leaving his home on Brook Park Drive in Brookfield around 11 a.m. Monday, May 31.

He stands 5'2" tall and weighs 150 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black striped golf T-shirt and gray shorts.

He could be driving a gray 2005 Mercury Montego with a black ragtop with Wisconsin license plate number ABS 5583.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.